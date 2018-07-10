Kansas Acknowledges Subpoena in FBI College Basketball Corruption Investigation

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The University of Kansas acknowledged it received a subpoena from the FBI as part of the FBI's ongoing investigation into alleged widespread corruption within college basketball.

On Tuesday, Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported the school responded to an open records request by stating it's "cooperating with the government inquiry."

In addition, information about Jayhawks power forward Silvio De Sousa was sought as part of the FBI's subpoenas to the University of Maryland, per Yahoo Sports.

The investigation first entered the public spotlight in September when the FBI announced the arrest of 10 individuals, including four assistant coaches (Chuck Person, Lamont Evans, Tony Bland and Emanuel Richardson), as part of the alleged fraud and conspiracy, according to CNN's Shachar Peled.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim referred to it as the "dark underbelly of college basketball," while FBI New York Division Assistant Director Bill Sweeney further explained the case.

"All of those charged today contributed to a pay-to-play culture that has no business in college basketball," he said.

Yahoo Sports noted Kansas is considered a "flagship program" for Adidas, which has found itself at the center of the case after longtime executive Jim Gatto was among those previously charged.

Meanwhile, Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star reported new Jayhawks athletic director Jeff Long received protection in case the school eventually was found to have committed NCAA violations stemming from the FBI probe, which has no timetable for completion.

If KU's football, volleyball, men's basketball or women's basketball programs receive punishment, Long's contract will automatically be extended for a time period "equal to the length of the penalties."