Chris Paul Officially Re-Signs with Rockets; Clint Capela Remains a Free Agent

The Houston Rockets and general manager Daryl Morey announced that Chris Paul re-signed with the team Sunday, per NBA.com.

As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported on July 1, Paul re-upped with the Rockets on a four-year, $160 million max extension.

Paul was one of the team's three major free agents this offseason. Trevor Ariza signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, while restricted free-agent center Clint Capela remains unsigned.

                

