Chris Paul Officially Re-Signs with Rockets; Clint Capela Remains a Free Agent

David Becker/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets and general manager Daryl Morey announced that Chris Paul re-signed with the team Sunday, per NBA.com.

As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported on July 1, Paul re-upped with the Rockets on a four-year, $160 million max extension.

Paul was one of the team's three major free agents this offseason. Trevor Ariza signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, while restricted free-agent center Clint Capela remains unsigned.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.