Arsenal Transfer News: Juventus Reportedly Keen on Shkodran Mustafi

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus are keen on centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, according to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness). Coast noted how the report named Mustafi as an "alternative" to Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng, even though the Gunners defender would cost close to €20 million.

This isn't the first time Serie A giants Juve have been linked with Mustafi. The Bianconeri were named as competition for the 26-year-old back in the summer of 2017, with domestic rivals Inter Milan also interested, per Tuttosport (h/t TalkSport.com).

There is reason to believe Mustafi could be available this summer, especially after James Olley and Giuseppe Muro of the London Evening Standard recently reported Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has "doubts over" the former Valencia man.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Mislintat's doubts are well-founded since Mustafi has generally struggled mightily since moving to north London from La Liga in 2016. He cost the Gunners as much as £35 million, but has rarely lived up to the price tag, amid a slew of mistakes and uninspiring performances.

He was exposed twice during a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United back in April, leading to more criticism:

Mislintat now has a bigger say in transfers since Arsene Wenger stepped down as manager in May and was replaced by new head coach Unai Emery. Arsenal's new era has already included the club adding a central defender in Greek international Sokratis Papastathopoulos, with his arrival from Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Monday.

Not everybody is convinced by the new signing, though, with some expressing reservations even before the deal was concluded:

Signing Papastathopoulos isn't the only way the Gunners have addressed defence, with the club recently signing Calum Chambers to a new contract:

The 23-year-old is part of a trio of young centre-backs, along with Rob Holding, 22, and 20-year-old Konstantinos Mavropanos. Their presence, as well as the arrival of Papastathopoulos, could make Mustafi expendable, even if Laurent Koscielny is out until at least December after surgery to fix an Achilles tendon injury.

Mustafi's future looks on shakier ground when you consider Arsenal may not be done adding experienced defenders. Ironically, the Gunners are said to be keen on Juve's Medhi Benatia, per La Gazetta dello Sport (h/t Charlie Malam of the Daily Express).

Arsenal need a revamp in defence after conceding 51 goals in 38 Premier League matches last season. Mustafi was part of those issues, so it makes sense to move him on, even if Koscielny's recovery means the club would also be wise to add another centre-back this summer.