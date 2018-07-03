Doc Rivers: Trading Austin Rivers to Wizards 'The Right Thing for All of Us'

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers told TMZ Sports the team's decision to trade his son, Austin Rivers, to the Washington Wizards was "the right thing for all of us."

"He'll be well," Doc added. "He'll be good there."

Like his father, Austin espoused a similar belief Monday during his introductory press conference after getting shipped to the nation's capital in exchange for center Marcin Gortat.

"This is a great opportunity for me to come here and just compete and play without all of that stuff that comes with it," Rivers said, per the Washington Post's Candace Buckner. "But more importantly, just being on a playoff team, man. That's the most fun. I mean, not making the playoffs this year was horrendous. ... Just being on a playoff team is very exciting for me."

Rivers, 25, arrives in D.C. after averaging a career-high 15.1 points per game on 42.4 percent shooting from the field, including 37.8 percent from three, a season ago.

