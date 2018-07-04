Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Jacob DeGrom

1 of 4

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Trade Package

RHP Kyle Wright (No. 2 ATL prospect, No. 25 MLB prospect)

With a 6'4", 200-pound frame and a four-pitch mix that has a chance to be above-average or better across the board, Wright has all the makings of a future ace.

The No. 5 pick in the 2017 draft opened the season in Double-A, and he's gone 5-7 with a 4.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88.1 innings—strong results considering how aggressively he's been pushed.

Wright might have the highest ceiling in a deep stable of Atlanta pitching prospects and he's a viable blockbuster centerpiece.



LHP Luiz Gohara (No. 3 ATL prospect, No. 41 MLB prospect)

Few left-handed pitching prospects have the pure stuff of Gohara. He can touch triple-digits with his fastball and backs it with a wipeout slider and an improving changeup.

The continued improvement of his changeup and overall command will determine his ultimate ceiling, but power lefties don't grow on trees, and worst-case scenario, he'd be a major weapon out of the bullpen.

High-floor starter Kolby Allard could also be a fit as the second piece of this package. Gohara offers more upside, though.

OF Cristian Pache (No. 8 ATL prospect, No. 99 MLB prospect)

Now that Ronald Acuna has moved to the majors, Pache is the top outfield prospect in the system and a precocious prospect in his own right.

Still just 19, he's already playing at High-A Florida, where he's hitting .270 with 24 extra-base hits. His speed and defense are his best present tools, but he has a chance as a plus hitter as well, with at least some playable gap power.

According to MLB.com, he has a chance to become an "All-Star-caliber player," and that's the type of upside the Mets should be looking for.



RHP Touki Toussaint (No. 10 ATL prospect)

Drafted No. 16 overall in 2014, Toussaint was one of the youngest players in the class and he just turned 22 last month.

MLB.com wrote: "The Braves feel Toussaint grew more emotionally than perhaps any other starting pitching prospect in their system in 2017. He came to baseball, and pitching, a bit later than many, which might be a reason why adjustments have taken longer for him. He can get by with improper mechanics, but when he is in sync, he can dominate, and the Braves feel his athleticism will help him get there eventually, with a ceiling of a No. 2 starter."

He's still a work in progress, but the results are starting to match his upside, as he's gone 4-6 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 107 strikeouts in 86 innings this season at Double-A Mississippi.