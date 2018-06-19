Potential Landing Spots and Trade Packages for Noah Syndergaard

0 of 4

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Mets had the look of a World Series contender when they started the season 11-1. Instead, they've become a prime example of why it's a bad idea to put too much stock into a small sample size.

Since that red-hot start, they've posted a brutal 19-37 record and slipped to fourth in the National League East standings, leading to some early discussions of a possible midseason fire sale.

As Buster Olney of ESPN wrote last week, "Given the current challenges of the organization—the gray-beard age at the major league level, the lack of depth at the top of their farm system—they owe it to themselves to welcome offers from other clubs for [Jacob] deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, to at least understand what's possible."

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's own Zachary D. Rymer touched on potential landing spots and trade packages for deGrom. Now it's time to do the same for Syndergaard.

While deGrom has enjoyed better health and is having an excellent season, Syndergaard comes with an additional year of team control, and he's been as dominant as any pitcher in the game when he's 100 percent.

For some context, the Boston Red Sox gave up a package of four prospects headlined by Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech to acquire three years of Chris Sale. Anyone swinging a deal for Syndergaard this summer would acquire 3.5 years of his services.

So which teams might be willing to pay what will undoubtedly be a steep asking price?