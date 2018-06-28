Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: 76ers Building Trade Packages for Spurs Star

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially entered the Kawhi Leonard trade sweepstakes.

Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated reported Sixers management has discussed packages that include Dario Saric, Robert Covington and a first-round pick for Leonard, who has requested a trade from the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard's preferred destination remains the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Fischer's report says Leonard could be open to a major market like New York, Boston or Philadelphia in the event of a trade.

The Sixers acquired the Miami Heat's unprotected 2021 first-rounder in a draft-day deal with the Phoenix Suns. Unprotected first-rounders are almost unheard of as teams have become smarter about placing stipulations on picks, making the Miami selection a valuable asset.

The Sixers' interest in Leonard would likely be dependent on the signals they get from his management. Saric is 24 and has two years remaining on his rookie-scale contract. Covington was a first-team All-Defensive selection, an improving shooter and will see his contract dip to $10.5 million in 2018-19.

Covington and Saric are valuable assets and good young players; trading them for a yearlong rental of Leonard wouldn't be a prudent move. Moving them for a committed Kawhi would be a no-brainer and would likely put the Sixers in the conversation for Eastern Conference favorites next year.

The Lakers could ramp up their aggressiveness to land Leonard if there's another contender in the mix. LeBron James and Leonard could wind up being a summer package deal that alters the NBA landscape if everything breaks right for a lucky team.