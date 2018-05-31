Usain Bolt Loses Olympic Gold Medal After CAS Dismisses Nesta Carter's Appeal

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has denied an appeal against disqualification for Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter, which means Usain Bolt will lose one of his nine Olympic gold medals.

Bolt won the medal as a member of the 2008 Jamaican 4x100-metre relay team in Beijing, but team-mate Carter was flagged for a positive doping test eight years later, per the Associated Press.



According to the AP, Carter tested positive in 2016 for a stimulant called methylhexaneamine. The team was disqualified and lost its gold medals, but the sprinter appealed the decision.

The CAS released a statement Thursday saying it "could not accept any of the arguments raised by Nesta Carter contending that the test results should be ignored or the IOC (disciplinary) decision should otherwise be overturned for certain alleged failures.''

Carter was the first of four runners in Beijing, where Bolt won the first three of his nine medals. The Jamaican superstar would win the gold in the 100-metre, 200-metre and 4x100-metre events in three consecutive Olympic games.

Per the AP, Carter was also a member of the relay team that won the gold medal in London in 2012, as well as several world-championship-winning teams.

Trinidad and Tobago will now be awarded the 2008 gold medals, with Japan and Brazil taking silver and bronze, respectively.