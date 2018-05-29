Carmelo Anthony Invests $5M in Pizza and Beer Sports Bar Chain

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony gestures following a three-point basket during Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony is expanding his off-court portfolio.

According to the New York Post's Jennifer Gould Keil, Anthony has joined forces with Somerset Hospitality Group and will invest $5 million to partner Nobody's Pizza with upscale sports bar chain The Ainsworth.

"I am excited about the prospects of partnering with The Ainsworth and Nobody’s Pizza—combining food, entertainment, sports and real estate," Anthony said.

The plan, according to Keil, is to open between 20 and 30 locations across the United States over the next seven years.

The Ainsworth already has four locations in Manhattan, two in New Jersey and one in Kansas City and another establishment planned for Nashville.

