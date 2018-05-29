Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Earns Medical Doctorate from McGill University

RES/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is set to graduate from McGill University Faculty of Medicine on Tuesday.

Duvernay-Tardif posted a commencement picture on Twitter celebrating his new title of doctor:

The Chiefs selected the 27-year-old from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, out of McGill in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

While working on his doctorate, he's also developed into one of the league's best guards. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 15th-best player at the position during the 2017 season.

In all, he's appeared in 41 games and made 38 starts across the past three years. He signed a five-year contract extension with Kansas City last February.