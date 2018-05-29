Manchester United and Chelsea Reportedly Eyeing Barcelona's Jordi Alba

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Jordi Alba is reportedly a key target for both Manchester United and Chelsea as he has yet to be offered a new contract by Barcelona.

According to German Bona of Sport, the Premier League pair have both held a long-term interest in Alba, 29, and his impressive 2017-18 campaign only made him more attractive.

Bona recently reported comments from Alba's agent, Vicente Fores, in which it was noted the Spain international has been waiting "a year-and-a-half now" for the offer of a new contract.

His current deal still has two years left to run, but Barca's delay in tying Alba to extended terms could present an opportunity for Chelsea or United.

Alba is one of the finest left-backs in world football, boasting brilliant pace that allows him to contribute in both defence and attack.

He netted two goals and provided eight assists in 33 La Liga appearances while claiming his fourth Spanish title last term.

United are known to be in the market for a new left-back as Luke Shaw has failed to make the grade under manager Jose Mourinho, and Ashley Young, who has adapted impressively to the role, will soon turn 33.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have the consistent Marcos Alonso to call upon on the left of defence but boast inadequate depth.

Alba would be a fantastic addition to either United or Chelsea's squads and could surely develop fine attacking relationships with the likes of Eden Hazard, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford.

However, he has been a key part of Barca's first team for six seasons, and it seems unlikely the Blaugrana would be willing to let him go.