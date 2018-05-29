Eric Gordon Says Rockets Would Be in NBA Finals If Chris Paul Played in Game 7

Eric Gordon Says Rockets Would Be in NBA Finals If Chris Paul Played in Game 7May 29, 2018
Houston Rockets swingman Eric Gordon believes things would have gone differently in the final two games of the Western Conference Finals had a hamstring injury not sidelined point guard Chris Paul.
"If he was out there, we would be playing on Thursday," Gordon said after Houston lost Monday's Game 7 to the Golden State Warriors 101-92, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
There is certainly a case to be made for Gordon's opinion, as the Rockets built double-digit leads in the first halves of Game 6 and Game 7 only to lose their advantages without the veteran's steadying presence helping dictate the pace.
Paul would have given Houston another offensive option when it missed 27 consecutive three-pointers in Monday's contest and could have provided important defense against Stephen Curry when the two-time MVP went into takeover mode in the third quarter.
Alas, Paul was not on the floor, and the Warriors will now turn their attention to a fourth straight NBA Finals matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a series that starts Thursday.
Gordon on CP3: If He Played, We'd Be in Finals