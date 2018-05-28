Dez Bryant Deletes Instagram Comment Listing 49ers as Team He Wants to Play For

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

ARCHIVO - En esta foto del 17 de diciembre de 2017, Dez Bryant, receptor de los Cowboys de Dallas, conduce el balón en un partido ante los Raiders de Oakland (AP Foto/Eric Risberg, archivo)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Dez Bryant apparently envisions himself in the Bay Area next season.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, who is still a free agent, said on Instagram he would like to play for the San Francisco 49ers when asked by a user which team he wants to join. While Bryant deleted the comment, 49ers HUB shared a screenshot of the message:

Signing with San Francisco would give Bryant the opportunity to play with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the former New England Patriots backup signal-caller led the 49ers to five straight wins to finish the 2017 season.

It would also bolster a San Francisco receiving corps relying on Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor, as Bryant is a three-time Pro Bowler.

