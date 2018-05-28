Dez Bryant Deletes Instagram Comment Listing 49ers as Team He Wants to Play For

Dez Bryant Deletes Instagram Comment Listing 49ers as Team He Wants to Play ForMay 28, 2018
Dez Bryant apparently envisions himself in the Bay Area next season.
The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, who is still a free agent, said on Instagram he would like to play for the San Francisco 49ers when asked by a user which team he wants to join. While Bryant deleted the comment, 49ers HUB shared a screenshot of the message:
49ers HUB @49ersHub
Dez Bryant, @DezBryant , posts (then deletes) a comment on his Instagram account saying he wants to play for the #49ers H/T @ALicc_Scout https://t.co/dBJhG1LbU7
Signing with San Francisco would give Bryant the opportunity to play with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the former New England Patriots backup signal-caller led the 49ers to five straight wins to finish the 2017 season.
It would also bolster a San Francisco receiving corps relying on Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor, as Bryant is a three-time Pro Bowler.
