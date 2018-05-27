Report: Chris Paul Not Likely to Play in Game 7 with Hamstring Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Chris Paul's status for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals is reportedly up in the air.

After Paul missed the Houston Rockets' 115-86 Game 6 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night because of his injured right hamstring, a source told ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski it's "less likely than likely" Paul will suit up for the win-or-go-home showdown Monday.

However, the source added the Rockets are "working every angle to try" to get Paul ready.

Prior to Game 6, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said there was "no shot" Paul would be able to suit up with a chance to close out the Warriors at Oracle Arena.

"He'll play as soon as he can," D'Antoni said, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. "As soon as he's able to walk or run, he'll do it. There was no shot at it today. Then we'll see going forward, but he's getting treatments around the clock. You never know. The body heals at different rates, and we'll see what happens."

It's been another tough blow for Paul, who was no stranger to spending time on the shelf in the playoffs when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He previously missed time in the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals against the Rockets because of a hamstring injury and suffered a broken hand in the first round of the 2016 playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers went on to lose both series.

"More than anything, I feel bad for Chris," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, per MacMahon. "The guy's a phenomenal player and competitor and pretty much willed his team the last two games. He's just been haunted by these types of injuries in his career, and it's a shame. I hate when anybody gets hurt."

With or without Paul, the Rockets will try to clinch their first Western Conference championship since 1995 on Monday when Game 7 tips off at Toyota Center.