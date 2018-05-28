Booking Decisions That Must Be Made at WWE Money in the Bank 2018

2 of 5

By the time Money in the Bank comes around, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will have had more matches than makes sense, given Nakamura's failure to win the WWE Championship.

After losing clean at WrestleMania and wrestling to a draw the next two times, he should have run out of opportunities.

Somehow, they wrestled again on SmackDown to set up this match, which will be their fifth—and hopefully final—encounter.

Dragging this out any longer would be beyond repetitive, particularly if this Last Man Standing match ends in the third no-contest in a row.

Likewise, if Nakamura were to win the title just to allow Styles to elect for his rematch to happen at Extreme Rules on July 15, it stretches the feud out for another month just to fill time.

In many ways, fans could be upset at the outcome no matter what, but when thinking about where to go after this event, the smart move is to have Styles keep the title and end this feud here.

It's time to establish a new challenger for The Phenomenal One, rather than keep this story of low blows and "knee to face" promos going on any longer.

If Nakamura was going to be champion, he should have already won by now. This event is too late, as he's lost the momentum needed to carry the belt with prestige.

Styles is the better choice to be champion heading into SummerSlam as he is the more popular of the two with the more impressive track record.

Putting the title on Nakamura just to give it back to Styles at Extreme Rules would also be nothing but a stall, so the best decision is to just have The Phenomenal One retain here.

WWE needs to let these two move on, with Styles as SmackDown's champion and Nakamura feuding with somebody else.