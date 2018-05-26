AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Last Man Standing Gimmick Destined to Anger Fans

Credit: WWE.com

On this past edition of SmackDown Live, Shinsuke Nakamura chose the stipulation for his match against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2018, opting for a Last Man Standing gimmick for their fight.

In the context of that particular segment itself, it seemed like a rousing decision that could lead to something particularly fun, as the two fought each other and the reveal happened in a way that implied that Styles could be losing the title.

However, when factoring in everything that has come before it and all the possible outcomes of this match itself, there's a very good chance this stipulation and the entire match itself could be doomed to upset the WWE Universe more so than wow the audience with delight.

It's a pessimistic way to look at things, but there is plenty of evidence to suggest that, revolving mostly around two thing: repetition and a build toward nothing.

To give this context, we have to look at what this feud has been since its inception, which was Nakamura's Royal Rumble victory, wherein he immediately challenged Styles.

That was in January, so for the next few months, they were kept apart until the time came to start properly building toward their WrestleMania encounter, which largely consisted of nothing but Nakamura repeating the phrase "knee to face" and Styles scoffing at the notion.

They had their match in New Orleans, with Styles coming out on top and retaining the title, which upset Nakamura so much that he turned heel and nailed his former friend with a low-blow.

In and of itself, that result already upset some fans who were looking forward to seeing Nakamura win the title, but for no logical reason at all, he was given another opportunity to fight for the belt at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Oddly, WWE chose to book the finish for that to be a draw, as both men were counted out, signaling the complete lack of resolution and the obvious insistence that this feud would continue.

To try to offset that notion, general manager Paige declared that they would have a third fight that would be given a No Disqualification gimmick so as to ensure a winner, since count-outs are not eligible in that type of match.

However, this is exactly what happened, as both men failed for the second time to answer the referee's 10-count. In this situation, they were inside the ring, rather than outside the ropes.

By this point, Nakamura had outright lost one match and fought to a no-contest on his two other title shots, but instead of moving on to someone else, they had a fourth match just to determine which one of them would pick the stipulation of their next fight.

With Nakamura's victory on SmackDown, he then chose the Last Man Standing gimmick—a match that depends entirely on one and only one of the competitors failing to answer a 10-count.

Looking at this layout of events, the repetition element is obvious.

By the time Money in the Bank comes around, it will be Nakamura's fifth match against Styles. There's almost nothing they can do that is different from what they've already done.

Also, if Nakamura is victorious, WWE has booked itself into a corner with Styles either invoking his rematch clause to set up a sixth match for the two on SmackDown or Extreme Rules, or just ignoring that rule entirely.

Both scenarios are bad, as one of them continues the repetition and the other flies in the face of logic.

On the other hand, if Nakamura loses yet again, it will seem as though WWE dragged this feud out for no reason at all, other than perhaps laziness and an unwillingness to think of something else for Styles to do.

After all, why keep having Nakamura fighting Styles, coming up short, and having no payoff?

Even still, if Nakamura does win, why didn't he win at Backlash or the Greatest Royal Rumble, if not WrestleMania itself? That would have at least led to the easy rematch idea to keep the feud going.

But the worst scenario for this is that the Last Man Standing gimmick doesn't eliminate the possibility that this could end in a third draw, as there have been instances of that in the past, such as when The Undertaker retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Batista at Backlash 2007.

If that happens, the audience will assuredly be upset, particularly as Last Man Standing matches tend to be rather boring, since they revolve around people doing moves and then doing nothing but waiting for several seconds over and over again.

Essentially, this is a match that offers nothing more than the previous No Disqualification match could, but with the handicap of having a slower pace, a possibility of another draw and a no-win predicament with choosing the winner.

If Nakamura wins, the feud continues much longer than it should have, or it ends in a way that feels strange, as he could have easily just won at previous events with a better flow.

If Styles wins, the feud either continues with even less of a reason for Nakamura to keep getting opportunities, or it proves that Nakamura didn't deserve all of these matches as he couldn't get the job done and someone else should have stepped in to be another challenger.

If it ends up being a draw, WWE's creative team is stuck in a loop the writers either can't break themselves from, or actively have chosen not to.

There isn't much of a chance booking Styles against Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match will end up with everybody happy, so we'll just have to wait and see what WWE has in store for how to avoid those pitfalls, or how the company will pivot from the mistake that may be imminent.

