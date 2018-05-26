Andre Iguodala Out for Game 6 vs. Rockets After Knee Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 24: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors arrives before the game against the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 24, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

With their season on the line Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala for the third straight game against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed the 2015 NBA Finals MVP will not be available because of his left knee injury, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Injuries are playing a key role in this series. Chris Paul won't be available for the Rockets after suffering a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Game 5 on Thursday.

Iguodala has been out since suffering a left lateral leg contusion in Golden State's 126-85 win in Game 3.

Slater noted the soreness Iguodala was experiencing worsened overnight following Game 3.

With Iguodala out of the lineup, Golden State has dropped the past two games in the series. The Rockets are one win away from ending the Warriors' streak of three straight appearances in the NBA Finals.

Prior to Game 5 on Thursday, Iguodala noted he was just doing everything in his power to make sure he's ready to play at 100 percent when he returns.

"Last game was the plan," he told ESPN's Chris Haynes. "Tonight was the plan. So, it's all about timing. Just trying to get it right. Make sure I can go."

The Warriors don't feel confident in Iguodala's ability to play without restrictions at this point. They will be tasked with slowing down the Rockets offense and trying to force a Game 7 back in Houston on Monday.

The good news for Golden State is defense hasn't been a problem the past two games. The Rockets have shot 38.1 percent combined in Game 4 and 5.

Getting their offense back on track is the bigger key for the Warriors, who would benefit from Iguodala's passing and playmaking. 

Related

    Without Love, Odds Continue to Stack Against LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Without Love, Odds Continue to Stack Against LeBron

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Iguodala (Knee) Out for Game 6

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Iguodala (Knee) Out for Game 6

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    SFs Most Likely to Be Traded This Summer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    SFs Most Likely to Be Traded This Summer

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Snubs from 2018's All-NBA Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Snubs from 2018's All-NBA Teams

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report