Ranking the NFL's Best Deep Passers

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

If there's one thing that can make coaches, scouts and evaluators ignore everything wrong with a quarterback, it's the ability to hurl a football 70 yards on a rope. Yes, fans get excited about the bomb as well, but you need look no further than the Buffalo Bills' selection of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the seventh pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Allen has issues making his second and third reads. He's not always accurate on simpler, shorter throws. But he's got a cannon for an arm, and that alone turned him into a first-round pick when everything else might have had you thinking he was a second-day guy.

Coaches think they can take raw, big-armed kids and fill in the blanks. Sometimes that's possible; more often, it's not. Efficient deep passing is about far more than waiting for your speed receivers to beat coverages downfield. It's about timing and faking defenders out and advanced route concepts and functional velocity through proper mechanics.

Most of all, it's about accuracy. Not the kind of accuracy that allows you to find the inside of a garbage can with a football from 50 yards away but the kind of accuracy that will leave the ball a couple of feet past a racing cornerback and in the hands of your receiver on the fly. The kind of accuracy that comes from squaring your shoulders to the target even after you've been flushed from the pocket. The kind of accuracy that comes from reading the whole field and knowing before you throw what the best plan of action is.

The NFL's best deep passers all come to the field with a plan, and they've made it work through tireless practice and film study. Having a cannon for an arm is Step 1; these guys have gone through the whole book.

