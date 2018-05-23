Duke Johnson 'Very Optimistic' He'll Sign Contract Extension with Browns

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Although Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, he said Wednesday he is "very optimistic" he will get a contract extension with the team, per Pat McManamon of ESPN.com.

"I believe not only the staff but the front office wants me here," Johnson added. "It's just about both sides coming to an agreement."

The 24-year-old has split time in the backfield with Isaiah Crowell throughout his three-year career, never topping 400 rushing yards in a season. However, he has established himself as an excellent receiver out of the backfield, which was especially important last year with few reliable pass-catchers on the roster.

Johnson led the Browns with 74 catches and 693 receiving yards in 2017, while his seven total touchdowns were by far a career high.

The team has upgraded the rest of the backfield by signing Carlos Hyde to a three-year deal and drafting Nick Chubb in the second round, creating somewhat of a logjam even with Crowell leaving in free agency. Still, Johnson's skills as a receiver remain integral to the offense.

Hyde has only 634 receiving yards in his four years in the NFL, while Chubb caught just four passes at Georgia last season.

This has caused the Browns to search for a new deal for Johnson throughout much of the offseason.

"They absolutely want to keep him," Michael Silver of NFL Network said in March, although he noted the two sides are far apart on money.

Although a deal is still not completed, the optimism from Johnson seems like a positive sign going forward.