Draymond Green Says He Tried to Call Timeout on Botched Penultimate Play

Draymond Green Says He Tried to Call Timeout on Botched Penultimate PlayMay 23, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he attempted to call timeout during a botched play in the final seconds of Tuesday's 95-92 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, but he didn't get the whistle.
"It is what it is," he said, per Matt Moore of the Action Network.
The play came when the Warriors were trailing by two, and Klay Thompson found himself trapped in the corner. He eventually had to force a heavily contested shot over the outstretched arm of Trevor Ariza and caught nothing but air.
Stephen Curry still had the chance to tie it at the buzzer with a three on Golden State's final possession, but he missed the look from the corner.
Green finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, but the missed timeout call was one of a number of plays he surely wants back. James Harden unleashed an emphatic slam right in Green's face on one end, and the Michigan State product also missed a dunk of his own during a contest that saw him chirp back-and-forth with Chris Paul multiple times.
That Golden State was even in a position where the last couple of possessions mattered is a testament to Houston's ability to come back against the defending champions.
The Warriors outscored the Rockets 34-17 in the third quarter and were up by double digits in the fourth, but Harden (30 points) and Chris Paul (27 points) engineered an impressive comeback on both ends. Houston held the Warriors to a mere 12 points in the fourth, taking advantage of a lineup missing Andre Iguodala because of injury.
Attention now turns to Thursday's Game 5, which has far more at stake with the series tied at two games apiece after Thompson missed the shot and Green wasn't granted a timeout.
If the Rockets take care of business on their home floor, the Warriors will fall short of the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.
Warriors' Margin for Error Is Now 0