Draymond Green Says He Tried to Call Timeout on Botched Penultimate Play

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he attempted to call timeout during a botched play in the final seconds of Tuesday's 95-92 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, but he didn't get the whistle.

"It is what it is," he said, per Matt Moore of the Action Network.

The play came when the Warriors were trailing by two, and Klay Thompson found himself trapped in the corner. He eventually had to force a heavily contested shot over the outstretched arm of Trevor Ariza and caught nothing but air.

Stephen Curry still had the chance to tie it at the buzzer with a three on Golden State's final possession, but he missed the look from the corner.

15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Right Arrow Icon

Green finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, but the missed timeout call was one of a number of plays he surely wants back. James Harden unleashed an emphatic slam right in Green's face on one end, and the Michigan State product also missed a dunk of his own during a contest that saw him chirp back-and-forth with Chris Paul multiple times.

That Golden State was even in a position where the last couple of possessions mattered is a testament to Houston's ability to come back against the defending champions.

The Warriors outscored the Rockets 34-17 in the third quarter and were up by double digits in the fourth, but Harden (30 points) and Chris Paul (27 points) engineered an impressive comeback on both ends. Houston held the Warriors to a mere 12 points in the fourth, taking advantage of a lineup missing Andre Iguodala because of injury.

Attention now turns to Thursday's Game 5, which has far more at stake with the series tied at two games apiece after Thompson missed the shot and Green wasn't granted a timeout.

If the Rockets take care of business on their home floor, the Warriors will fall short of the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.