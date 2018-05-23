Chris Paul Replies 'Your Mama' to Heckler Who Says 'You Suck' in Game 4

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 22: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Chris Paul had some fun at the expense of a Golden State Warriors fan as the Houston Rockets made their fourth-quarter push and surged past the defending champions for a 95-92 Game 4 win at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night.

After chasing a deflected ball out of bounds down the sideline, Paul was seen on camera turning around and addressing a fan who told him he sucked with a simple message: "Your mama."

Not only did Paul have the final say in that exchange, but he got the last laugh as he finished with 27 points, including eight in the final frame, as the Rockets knotted the Western Conference Finals at two games apiece.

Come Game 5 on Thursday night, Paul and the Rockets should have plenty of support from the Houston faithful, while the Warriors will be forced to deal with jeers galore from a raucous Toyota Center crowd.

