Chris Paul Replies 'Your Mama' to Heckler Who Says 'You Suck' in Game 4

Chris Paul Replies 'Your Mama' to Heckler Who Says 'You Suck' in Game 4May 23, 2018
Chris Paul had some fun at the expense of a Golden State Warriors fan as the Houston Rockets made their fourth-quarter push and surged past the defending champions for a 95-92 Game 4 win at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night.
After chasing a deflected ball out of bounds down the sideline, Paul was seen on camera turning around and addressing a fan who told him he sucked with a simple message: "Your mama."
Not only did Paul have the final say in that exchange, but he got the last laugh as he finished with 27 points, including eight in the final frame, as the Rockets knotted the Western Conference Finals at two games apiece.
Come Game 5 on Thursday night, Paul and the Rockets should have plenty of support from the Houston faithful, while the Warriors will be forced to deal with jeers galore from a raucous Toyota Center crowd.
