Brandi Chastain's Hall of Fame Plaque to Be Redone After Criticism

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

Brandi Chastain speaks during an induction ceremony for the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Friday, March 24, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A new plaque will be made for Brandi Chastain at the Bay Area Hall of Fame after a not-so-accurate depiction of the soccer star displayed Monday night, according to Steve Gardner of USA Today.

"It was not a good job on the part of the artist. We're going to do a better job this time," Hall of Fame president Kevin O'Brien said Tuesday.

Here's a side-by-side view of the bizarre artistry:

Chastain said she is fine with the decision to redo the plaque but wasn't offended by the first try.

"It's not the most flattering but it's nice," Chastain said diplomatically, via the Mercury News.

The 49-year-old is best known for her work with the United States women's national team, scoring the winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup title. As a native of San Jose and an alum of the University of California, she is an obvious inclusion in the Bay Area Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, the plaque could be more memorable than the induction.

This won't be the first time a poor depiction of an athlete was mocked before being remade. Emanuel Santos used a second chance to create a bust of Cristiano Ronaldo:

Hopefully, the artist of Chastain's plaque will take advantage of a second opportunity as well.

