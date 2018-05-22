Suns Rumors: Mike Woodson to Be Igor Kokoskov's Top Assistant Head Coach

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Former New York Knicks head coach and Los Angeles Clippers assistant Mike Woodson is reportedly joining the Phoenix Suns' bench.

According to 98.7 FM Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, the Suns "plan to add" Woodson as an assistant after naming former Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as their new head coach.

The New York Times' Marc Stein confirmed the Suns were flying Woodson to the desert to speak about a job as the top assistant on Kokoskov's staff.

The move, if finalized, would provide Kokoskov with a seasoned, defensive-minded resource as he prepares for his first season at the helm.

Woodson, 60, spent the last four years as an assistant on Doc Rivers' staff. However, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported May 15 that Woodson was not going to return to the Clippers next season.

Prior to his time in Southern California, Woodson spent two years and change as the Knicks' head coach. All told, he posted a record of 109-79, including a 53-29 mark during the 2009-10 campaign.