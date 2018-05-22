Suns Rumors: Mike Woodson to Be Igor Kokoskov's Top Assistant Head Coach

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 11: Assistant coach Mike Woodson of the Los Angeles Clippers coaches against the Sacramento Kings on January 11, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Former New York Knicks head coach and Los Angeles Clippers assistant Mike Woodson is reportedly joining the Phoenix Suns' bench.

According to 98.7 FM Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, the Suns "plan to add" Woodson as an assistant after naming former Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as their new head coach. 

The New York Times' Marc Stein confirmed the Suns were flying Woodson to the desert to speak about a job as the top assistant on Kokoskov's staff. 

The move, if finalized, would provide Kokoskov with a seasoned, defensive-minded resource as he prepares for his first season at the helm. 

Woodson, 60, spent the last four years as an assistant on Doc Rivers' staff. However, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported May 15 that Woodson was not going to return to the Clippers next season. 

Prior to his time in Southern California, Woodson spent two years and change as the Knicks' head coach. All told, he posted a record of 109-79, including a 53-29 mark during the 2009-10 campaign. 

Related

    Glen Davis Arrested on Felony Assault Charges

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Glen Davis Arrested on Felony Assault Charges

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Andre Iguodala (Knee) Out for Game 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Andre Iguodala (Knee) Out for Game 4

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Christie Says NJ Will Have Legal Sports Betting by June

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Christie Says NJ Will Have Legal Sports Betting by June

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Teams That Should Trade Up for Doncic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Teams That Should Trade Up for Doncic

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report