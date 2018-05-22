NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 30 Prospects After the Combine

1 of 12

30. Kevin Huerter (Maryland, SF, Sophomore)

Huerter was a big winner in Chicago, impressing in Thursday's scrimmage with his shooting and passing, but also during athletic testing, where he recorded a 38-inch max vertical and finished in the top 10 in lane agility, shuttle run and the sprint. He then sat out Friday and was likely advised to do so. Huerter's game doesn't scream upside, but his three ball is highly convincing, and his off-the-dribble game is better than advertised. He could still opt to return for another season to build a case for the 2019 lottery.

29. Anfernee Simons (IMG, PG/SG, 1999)

After skipping scrimmages at the combine, Simons will look to make a first-round case during workouts. He's an excellent athlete and a good-looking shooter—both advantageous strengths for this time of year. Teams will know they're getting a project unlikely to contribute next season, but in the 20s, few prospects are expected to.

28. Melvin Frazier (Tulane, SF, Junior)

Frazier shut it down at the combine after a solid performance on Thursday, when he showcased three-and-D potential that should appeal to all teams selecting in the 20s. He may never be a creator, but he'll benefit in the draft from the rise in value of two-way wings.

27. Jerome Robinson (Boston College, SG, Junior)

Robinson has gone overlooked and falls under our sleeper category, after averaging 20.7 points on 53.3 percent shooting on twos and 40.9 percent on threes. He's 21 years old, but he's also faced three years of quality ACC competition. Boston College's 35-64 record during his time there has made it tough for him make national noise.

26. Josh Okogie (Georgia Tech, SG, Sophomore)

Following one of the best showings in Chicago of any participant, Okogie will keep his name in the draft and now look to make a push into the first-round mix. He was a standout during scrimmaging after tying for the highest max vertical, recording a top-six shuttle run and the fastest sprint time. He's an aggressive scorer with a developing perimeter game and the quickness and length to guard both backcourt positions.

25. Dzanan Musa (Bosnia and Herzegovina, SG, 1999)

Luka Doncic has taken attention away from Musa overseas, where the 6'9", 19-year-old wing is averaging 13.4 points in the Croatian League and 12.5 points in the Adriatic League. He just went for 21 points, 10 boards and four assists in the Croatian League semifinals. A scoring specialist, Musa can convert from all three levels, but questions over his athleticism and posture will keep him in the Nos. 20-35 range.

24. Jacob Evans (Cincinnati, SG, Junior)

Evans sat out Friday with a finger injury, but he played well during Thursday's scrimmage, giving scouts a glimpse of his shot-making and defensive toughness. He aces the role-player eye test and could wind up being a steal if he lands in the right situation.

23. Khyri Thomas (Creighton, SG, Junior)

Thomas measured well at the combine, coming in at 6'3 ¾" with a terrific 6'10 ½" wingspan. Athletically, he tested middle of the pack across the board. Thomas' shooting and defense should earn him looks in the 20s, though a lack of playmaking and one-on-one scoring ability will make it tough for him to rise any further.

22. Mitchell Robinson (USA, C, 1998)

Robinson will continue to let mystery fuel intrigue after pulling out of the combine. He'll use workouts to show off his powerful tools, explosiveness and potential to make mid-range shots. But front offices trying to evaluate his game will mostly be guessing, given how little tape they have on him in five-on-five game action. He's a total high-upside, high-risk wild card after choosing to skip his freshman season and scrimmages in Chicago.

21. Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State, SF/PF, Junior)

Bates-Diop put up some impressive measurements in Chicago with his 6'8 ½" size and massive 7'3 ¼" wingspan, numbers that say he'll be fine playing power forward. Teams should ultimately value his ability to stretch the floor, face up and score, but also his potential to guard both forward spots if coaches can unlock his defensive IQ and awareness.