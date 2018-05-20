Triple H as Beta Ray Bill and 15 WWE Dream Castings for Future Marvel Films

0 of 15

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

With Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War lighting up the box office in 2018, superhero fatigue doesn't seem to be anywhere close to setting in for the majority of the film-going public.

According to BoxOfficeMojo.com, the third installment of the Avengers series has already taken in upward of $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office, and it has only been in theaters since April 27. The same site reports the MCU has a worldwide gross of more than $16.5 billion.

This means Dave Bautista is part of the cast of one of the 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, according to IMDb, which is an accolade even The Rock doesn't have on his extensive resume.

The former WWE champion is not the first pro wrestler to portray a character from the comics on the silver screen, but his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy and other MCU films is easily the most recognizable.

It's always fun to do a little fantasy casting for future superhero films, so this article will look at 15 pro wrestlers and the comic book characters they could play in future Marvel films. All Marvel characters will be considered, not just those Disney owns the rights to.