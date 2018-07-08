Report: Brook Lopez Agrees to Bucks' 1-Year Contract After 1 Season with Lakers

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Brook Lopez will be changing uniforms for the second straight season.

Lopez agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Chris Haynes reported Sunday. According to Haynes, Lopez will sign for one year at the bi-annual exception of $3.3 million.

The 30-year-old spent the first nine years of his career with the Brooklyn Nets franchise before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers along with the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA draft (which turned out to be Kyle Kuzma) in exchange for D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov.

Playing in a reduced role for the rebuilding Lakers, Lopez averaged career lows in scoring (13.0 points per game), shooting percentage (46.5 percent) and minutes (23.4 minutes). His rebounds (4.0) and blocks (1.3) were also among the worst of his career.

The 7'0", 268-pound center has now averaged 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 31.2 minutes per game in 10 seasons. Before 2017-18, he had averaged at least 20 points per game in three of the past four years.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported during the season the veteran big man had grown frustrated with his playing time.

The former All-Star will now have an opportunity to get back making his usual impact in Milwaukee.

During his exit interview, Lopez—who made $22.6 million this past season—made it known he would consider taking a pay cut to stay in L.A. if it meant playing for a championship:

He has made the playoffs just twice in his career, having last appeared in 2014-15.

Lopez also told Karan Madhok of Slam this offseason that the Lakers "have an opportunity to do great things." But as things have turned out, he won't be a part of that supposed bright future.

Lopez will play a big role for the Bucks, though, and his presence provides Milwaukee with a proven post scorer—something the team lacked.