Kevin Love Evaluated for Concussion After Collision with Jayson Tatum

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Game 6 on Friday night following a head-to-head collision with Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum.

Tom Withers of the Associated Press reported at halftime that Love will not return to the game as he is being evaluated for a concussion. A source told McMenamin the Cavs star "took a real hit."

Love is a double-double machine for the Cavs when healthy. So far in the playoffs, Love is averaging a double-double with 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He also registered 31 in 59 appearances during the regular season and has 401 in 635 career games, including his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He's struggled to stay off the injury list over the past couple years, though.

The 29-year-old UCLA product missed 21 games earlier this season with a fracture in his left hand. While he returned in time for the playoffs, he suffered a partially torn ligament in his left thumb during the team's first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.

If the latest setback forces him back to the sideline, Larry Nance Jr. should be called upon to shoulder a heavier workload. The Cavaliers also figure to lean even more heavily on small-ball lineups with LeBron James taking on more defensive responsibility on the interior.