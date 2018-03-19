Matt Hardy Deletes Bray Wyatt in the #UltimateDeletion on WWE Raw

Matt Hardy Deletes Bray Wyatt in the #UltimateDeletion on WWE RawMarch 20, 2018
Matt Hardy deleted Bray Wyatt at the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina, to close out Raw on Monday night.
Hardy and Wyatt met in what was The Ultimate Deletion, which likely served as the end of their prolonged feud. Hardy celebrated his victory on Twitter:
#WOKEN Matt Hardy @MATTHARDYBRAND
Bray won't see the sun AGEEN For years to come He's #BROKEN out in love #UltimateDELETION https://t.co/tdrAiNcBsX
Anybody who was familiar with the Broken Universe from Impact Wrestling knew what to expect on Raw. Fans were treated to glimpses of Vanguard 1, Senor Benjamin, the dilapidated boat and the lake of reincarnation.
Even Jeff Hardy, who has been out of action while recovering from a torn rotator cuff, made an appearance, per WWE Universe:
WWE Universe @WWEUniverse
🎶🎶 "He's got the whole world in his hands..." 🎶🎶 #RAW #UltimateDeletion @JEFFHARDYBRAND @WWEBrayWyatt https://t.co/35awcrstb0
WWE offered a brief clip of The Ultimate Deletion for a frame of reference to those who didn't know what to expect from the main event:
WWE @WWE
Shall WOKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND pick the #ChairOfWheels or #MowerOfLawns to DELETE @WWEBrayWyatt? MOWER of LAWNS, it is! WONDERFUL! #UltimateDELETION #RAW https://t.co/JzSeT0ElKr
Hardy prevailed when he delivered the Twist of Fate to Wyatt and then tossed him into the lake of reincarnation. Senor Benjamin was unable to find Wyatt in the water, leading Hardy to proclaim he had deleted Wyatt for good.
Naturally, social media was buzzing while watching Raw:
CJ Fogler @cjzero
The Ultimate Deletion is basically #BillsMafia with a referee in the Carolina woods
Kenny McIntosh @KennyMc1985
Matt Hardy just deleted Bray Wyatt in the most bonkers #RAW main event of all time. The #UltimateDeletion lived up to all the hype and more. Fantastic. So proud and happy for @MATTHARDYBRAND
Ryan Satin @ryansatin
The #UltimateDeletion gave fans a proper introduction to the Hardy compound to pave the way for future, longer versions like the kind we saw in Impact. Plus, Matt now has all the extra elements we’ve been waiting for like Senor Benjamin and Reby. Great work by all involved!
Nick Kostos @TheKostos
I *LOVED* the #UltimateDeletion. It watched like an ultra-cinematic video game final boss fight. Almost like it was produced by Hideo Kojima. It far exceeded my expectations. Tremendous work @MATTHARDYBRAND @WWEBrayWyatt
The fact The Ultimate Deletion seemingly received an overwhelmingly positive reaction should lead WWE to consider returning to the Hardy Compound at some point in the future. WWE introduced the main players in Hardy's Broken Universe, but there's still plenty of dynamics to explore in the weeks or months ahead.
Of course, it's anybody's guess as to the fate of Wyatt.
