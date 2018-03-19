Matt Hardy Deletes Bray Wyatt in the #UltimateDeletion on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Matt Hardy deleted Bray Wyatt at the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina, to close out Raw on Monday night.

Hardy and Wyatt met in what was The Ultimate Deletion, which likely served as the end of their prolonged feud. Hardy celebrated his victory on Twitter:

Anybody who was familiar with the Broken Universe from Impact Wrestling knew what to expect on Raw. Fans were treated to glimpses of Vanguard 1, Senor Benjamin, the dilapidated boat and the lake of reincarnation.

Hardy prevailed when he delivered the Twist of Fate to Wyatt and then tossed him into the lake of reincarnation. Senor Benjamin was unable to find Wyatt in the water, leading Hardy to proclaim he had deleted Wyatt for good.

The fact The Ultimate Deletion seemingly received an overwhelmingly positive reaction should lead WWE to consider returning to the Hardy Compound at some point in the future. WWE introduced the main players in Hardy's Broken Universe, but there's still plenty of dynamics to explore in the weeks or months ahead.

Of course, it's anybody's guess as to the fate of Wyatt.