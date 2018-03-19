LeBron James on Gaining 7 Pounds During Playoff Game: 'Weird as Hell'

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James once gained seven pounds during an Eastern Conference Finals game while he played for the Miami Heat, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com.

Per that report: "Some Heat teammates saw the scale and attest to it in amazement. James himself just shrugs and calls it 'weird as hell.' The truly wild part is that it was from 271 pounds to 278 pounds, though James is much lighter these days."

James' long career has been full of physical marvels and ridiculous feats. Windhorst noted that James once turned his ankle nearly 90 degrees in a game but was not only fine but also posted a triple-double. Another time, he underwent a full workout hours before a playoff game and then played 40 minutes and scored 40 points.

But gaining seven pounds during a game? Well, that particular moment stands out.