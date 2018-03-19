Ndamukong Suh to Visit Rams Amid Cowboys, Seahawks, Saints Rumors

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh on their radar.

According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, the defensive tackle said he plans on visiting the Rams as he searches for his next team following the Miami Dolphins' decision to release him.

They aren't the only team that has been connected to the Nebraska product, as Dianna Russini of ESPN reported the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks were interested, while Jane Slater of NFL Network cited a source who said Suh was set to visit the New Orleans Saints.

One look at Suh's resume explains why multiple teams are interested in him heading into the 2018 campaign. In addition to the Pro Bowls, he has three first-team All-Pro selections and the 2010 Associated Press Rookie of the Year on his list of accomplishments as a consistent playmaker on the defensive side.

He entered the league in 2010 as the No. 2 overall draft pick and dominated from the start with 10 sacks as a rookie. He tallied 36 sacks in five seasons with the Detroit Lions and then posted 15.5 sacks in three years with Miami.

Despite the drop-off in sacks, Suh was still a force against the run and finished with a career-best 72 tackles as recently as 2016. He is also a durable plug in the middle of the defense with just two missed games in eight seasons.

As for the Rams, the interest in Suh makes sense considering they were an abysmal 28th in the league in rushing yards allowed in 2017. Shoring that up for a team that went 11-5 in 2017 and has Jared Goff and Todd Gurley on the offensive end is a scary proposition for the rest of the NFC West.

So is the idea of Suh teaming up with 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald in Los Angeles' defensive front, which is exactly what opposing quarterbacks would face if the former signs with the Rams.