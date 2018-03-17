Tyronn Lue Doesn't Coach 2nd Half vs. Bulls Because of Illness

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue missed the second half of his team's game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at United Center because of an illness.

Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com noted that the coach was doubtful to return to the game. It marks the third time this season an illness has kept Lue off the sidelines. He missed a December victory over the Bulls and had to leave the bench in the middle of February loss to the Orlando Magic.

Cleveland held a 69-52 advantage over Chicago going into halftime but saw its 17-point lead vanish under associate head coach Larry Drew. Ultimately, the team pulled out a 114-109 victory without their head coach.

The Cavaliers have relied on Drew to lead the squad in Lue's absence. The 59-year-old has prior head coaching experience with both the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lue is 117-74 in three seasons with Cleveland and helped lead the franchise to their its championship in 2016. This season, the 40-year-old coach has led the Cavs to a 40-29 record in a season filled with drama and turmoil.