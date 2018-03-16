Adrian Peterson: Texans Would Be 'Perfect' Destination After Cardinals Release

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Free agent running back Adrian Peterson said Friday morning during an appearance on ESPN's First Take that he would love to play for the Houston Texans.

"It has always been my dream to come back home and play," he said (h/t Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com). "Taken that I've been living in Houston for over a decade. That would be a perfect landing spot, here in my backyard. That would be very convenient."

He continued:

"[The Texans are a] great organization to be a part of. Great defense, [Deshaun] Watson at the quarterback position, some great young receivers. I've been watching the last couple of years, so I've seen the pieces they've added to get to where they are now.

"I feel like personally, when I look at the team, I feel like I could add to that running back room and really make a good running game dominant."

Peterson, 32, hails from Palestine, Texas, about three hours away from Houston.

However, it's hard to see a role for Peterson in Houston, which already has a solid one-two punch in Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman at the position.

It isn't the first time Peterson has mentioned Houston as a desired destination. Per Barshop, "Last January, Peterson went on First Take and mentioned that "Houston would be a good spot" for him to play if he did not re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings. A team source later told ESPN that the interest was all generated by Peterson, and the Texans "never once talked about him."

The veteran running back has had a rocky two seasons. He played in just three games in the 2016 season due to injuries and spent time with both the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints in 2017, mustering just 529 yards and two scores.

It was the third time in Peterson's 10-year career he's played in 10 or fewer games and failed to rush for at least 970 yards and 10 touchdowns. It's safe to wonder if Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time Associated Press first-team All-Pro selection and the 2012 NFL MVP, is simply slowing down later in his career.