Trail Blazers Fans Start Go Fund Me Page for Billboard Recruiting LeBron James

Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James made it clear that he is a big fan of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard—and now fans in Rip City are trying to shoot their shot with the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar.

As the Cavs prepare to play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Thursday night, the four-time NBA MVP had high praise for Lillard:

James has a player option for the 2018-19 season and could become a free agent this summer. Although the Trail Blazers are not among the teams that are usually mentioned among his potential landing spots, a group of Portland fans has started a GoFundMe page for a billboard to try to recruit the Ohio native to a different Land:

Third option? Might as well have fun with it as the odds of landing James are likely long.

The page has a $2,000 goal, with hopes of having a billboard up for the playoffs and/or the start of free agency.