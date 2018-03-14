Aaron Judge Told Manny Machado He'd Look Good in Pinstripes Amid Yankees Rumors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, talks with Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Even though Manny Machado won't become a free agent until after the 2018 season, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge isn't wasting time making a sales pitch to the Baltimore Orioles shortstop.

Per Randy Miller of NJ Advanced Media, Judge said he told Machado how he would look wearing a Yankees uniform prior to Wednesday's spring training game between the two teams. 

"I told him, 'You'd look pretty good in pinstripes, too," Judge said. 

Since Machado is playing for the Orioles, Judge noted the three-time All-Star didn't have much of a reaction. 

"He just kind of laughed it off," he said. "He didn't really say much."

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported in January that the Yankees were in contact with the Orioles about trading for Machado, though nothing came of those talks. 

For now, Machado seems poised to open the 2018 season with the Orioles when they take on the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards on March 29. 

