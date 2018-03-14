Klay Thompson Thumb Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Fracture; May Be Out Weeks

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson could reportedly miss "weeks" of action because of a right thumb injury suffered Sunday during the Dubs' 109-103 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported there's "growing concern" the injury—reported as a sprain—is more serious than initially believed, which could lead to an extended absence. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports added the ailment could cost Thompson "several games," but he's expected back by month's end.

Mark Medina of the Mercury News reported the right thumb is fractured and the guard won't be reevaluated until March 22.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.