Klay Thompson Thumb Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Fracture; May Be Out Weeks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 11: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 11, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson could reportedly miss "weeks" of action because of a right thumb injury suffered Sunday during the Dubs' 109-103 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported there's "growing concern" the injury—reported as a sprain—is more serious than initially believed, which could lead to an extended absence. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports added the ailment could cost Thompson "several games," but he's expected back by month's end.

Mark Medina of the Mercury News reported the right thumb is fractured and the guard won't be reevaluated until March 22.

                 

