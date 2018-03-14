Kevin Love Aiming to Return to Cavaliers Next Week from Hand Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) points after he scored during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 106-99. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love said he's hoping to return from a broken bone in his left hand next week, potentially for the Cavs' clash with the Phoenix Suns at Quicken Loans Arena on March 23.

Love provided the updated timetable to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old UCLA product hasn't played since suffering the injury during a game against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks, and a return next week would fall right into that time frame.

His extended absence means he hasn't received the opportunity to play for the Cavaliers since the team's massive roster overhaul before the trade deadline.

  1. The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem

  2. Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs

  3. Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?

  4. Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing

  5. Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce

  6. Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG

  7. Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?

  8. 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight

  9. Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline

  10. How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect

  11. MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo

  12. Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do?

  13. Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot

  14. Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol

  15. Beck's NBA Spotlight: I.T. Is Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season

  16. The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More

  17. Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie

Right Arrow Icon

Love will return to a restructured starting lineup that could see him shift to center alongside LeBron James, Jeff Green, Kyle Korver and George Hill. Fellow post player Tristan Thompson is also due back around the same time after suffering an ankle injury.

"I just want us to get as healthy as we can get so I know and obviously our coaching staff knows and we all know what we can become," James told Vardon.

Love averaged 17.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range before the injury.

He may be saddled with more offensive responsibility down the stretch as the 39-28 Cavs attempt to find their stride to salvage an up-and-down campaign.

Related

    March Madness Draft Big Board

    NBA logo
    NBA

    March Madness Draft Big Board

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    JR Wishes There Were 'More Dialogue' Around Benching

    NBA logo
    NBA

    JR Wishes There Were 'More Dialogue' Around Benching

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Randle Claims Jokic Tried to Pull Shoulder Out of Place

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Randle Claims Jokic Tried to Pull Shoulder Out of Place

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Bold Predictions for the Season's Final Month

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bold Predictions for the Season's Final Month

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report