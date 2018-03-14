Kevin Love Aiming to Return to Cavaliers Next Week from Hand Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love said he's hoping to return from a broken bone in his left hand next week, potentially for the Cavs' clash with the Phoenix Suns at Quicken Loans Arena on March 23.

Love provided the updated timetable to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old UCLA product hasn't played since suffering the injury during a game against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks, and a return next week would fall right into that time frame.

His extended absence means he hasn't received the opportunity to play for the Cavaliers since the team's massive roster overhaul before the trade deadline.

Love will return to a restructured starting lineup that could see him shift to center alongside LeBron James, Jeff Green, Kyle Korver and George Hill. Fellow post player Tristan Thompson is also due back around the same time after suffering an ankle injury.

"I just want us to get as healthy as we can get so I know and obviously our coaching staff knows and we all know what we can become," James told Vardon.

Love averaged 17.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range before the injury.

He may be saddled with more offensive responsibility down the stretch as the 39-28 Cavs attempt to find their stride to salvage an up-and-down campaign.