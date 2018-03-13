Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Won't Return from Quad Injury vs. Pelicans

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, center, waiting to return from injury, wears street cloths as he watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. New Orleans won 121-116. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard's return to the San Antonio Spurs has reportedly been delayed. Again.

Leonard, who was already ruled out of Tuesday night's game against the Orlando Magic at AT&T Center, will also sit out Thursday's home contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com. He is reportedly feeling "much better" but is not comfortable enough on his injured quadriceps to return to the floor.      

The Spurs remain hopeful their All-Star forward will be back at some point before the end of the 2017-18 regular season.

            

