Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Won't Return from Quad Injury vs. Pelicans

Kawhi Leonard's return to the San Antonio Spurs has reportedly been delayed. Again.

Leonard, who was already ruled out of Tuesday night's game against the Orlando Magic at AT&T Center, will also sit out Thursday's home contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com. He is reportedly feeling "much better" but is not comfortable enough on his injured quadriceps to return to the floor.

The Spurs remain hopeful their All-Star forward will be back at some point before the end of the 2017-18 regular season.

