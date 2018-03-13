Demetrius Harris Sentenced to 2 Days in Jail, More for Marijuana Possession

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris catches a pass before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris was sentenced to two days in jail as part of a plea agreement related to a March 2017 arrest in Missouri for marijuana possession.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported Harris was originally charged with a felony after officers found more than 35 grams of weed during the traffic stop. His plea deal dropped the count to a misdemeanor, but he still received jail time as well as 80 hours of community service and two years probation. He must also go through an NFL drug program.

The 26-year-old Texas native was a passenger in the vehicle, and he was "cooperative" with police when the arrest occurred, per Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star. The original felony charge could have carried a prison sentence up to seven years.

Harris made 18 catches for 224 yards with one touchdown while appearing in all 16 regular-season games for the Chiefs during the 2017 season. He's under contract with the team for one more year.

TMZ Sports noted it's unclear when he'll turn himself in to serve the two-day sentence.

He could also face additional discipline from the NFL before the start of the 2018 season.

