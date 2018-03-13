Stephen Curry Enters 30th Birthday Party on a Yacht, Fed Ribs as E40 Raps

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, and his wife Ayesha wave at fans during a parade and rally after winning the NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Oakland , Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Stephen Curry celebrated the big 3-0 in style.

The Golden State Warriors star's age will match his uniform come Wednesday. On Monday night, there was a surprise party in his honor. Let's just say he knows how to make an entrance:

Steph was living his best life at the party:

Not a bad way to celebrate.

Related

    How Supreme Became NBA Players’ Go-To Brand

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Supreme Became NBA Players’ Go-To Brand

    Josh Martin
    via Bleacher Report

    Is #LABron the Right Fit for Lakers' Future?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is #LABron the Right Fit for Lakers' Future?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    How Brandon Jennings Started Having Fun Again

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Brandon Jennings Started Having Fun Again

    Ray Bala
    via Bleacher Report

    Metrics 101: Exposing NBA's Worst Defenders

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Metrics 101: Exposing NBA's Worst Defenders

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report