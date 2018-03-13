Stephen Curry Enters 30th Birthday Party on a Yacht, Fed Ribs as E40 Raps

Stephen Curry Enters 30th Birthday Party on a Yacht, Fed Ribs as E40 RapsMarch 13, 2018
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Stephen Curry celebrated the big 3-0 in style.
The Golden State Warriors star's age will match his uniform come Wednesday. On Monday night, there was a surprise party in his honor. Let's just say he knows how to make an entrance:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Steph pulled up to his birthday party on a yacht 👀 (via @matt_barnes22) https://t.co/k8dYd2lVo0
Steph was living his best life at the party:
Alex @Dubs408
Steph getting fed ribs while sitting on stage while E40 performs “U and dat” 😭😭 https://t.co/CAW4MODXZD
Not a bad way to celebrate.
