Cowboys Rumors: Dez Bryant's 'Standing Hasn't Changed' with Team

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Dez Bryant are reportedly set to maintain the status quo heading toward the 2018 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there has been no talk of the Cowboys altering Bryant's contract following a discussion with owner Jerry Jones, meaning the wideout's "standing hasn't changed."

Rapoport added that while the Cowboys weighed free-agent options at wide receiver, the fact that they did not sign Allen Robinson or Sammy Watkins points to Bryant maintaining his position as the team's No. 1 option.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that Robinson will sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

Rapoport then reported that the Kansas City Chiefs and Watkins agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract.

Neither signing can be completed until free agency officially opens Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Bryant has struggled over the past three seasons since topping 1,200 yards in three straight campaigns from 2012 through 2014.

Last season, Bryant finished with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns. Although he led Dallas in all three categories, he didn't live up to the five-year, $70 million contract he signed in 2015, per Spotrac.

Bryant has one year remaining on his deal beyond 2018, but the Cowboys can cut him after the 2018 season and only incur $4 million in dead cap.

The 2010 first-round pick out of Oklahoma State did not register a single 100-yard game last season, and he hasn't reached that mark since November 2016.

Bryant is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First-Team All-Pro, however, who ranks third in Cowboys history in receptions (531), fifth in receiving yardage (7,459) and first in receiving touchdowns (73).

While Bryant is no longer the elite receiver he once was, he remains the clear No. 1 on Dallas' depth chart ahead of Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley unless the Cowboys address the position in the draft.