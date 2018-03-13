Former Raiders LB Aldon Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence, assault, false imprisonment and vandalism, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

Smith turned himself in to authorities and posted a $30,000 bond March 6.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Michael Cabanatuan and Matt Kawahara, police had reported to the scene of alleged domestic violence March 3. The victim suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," and a person identified as Smith left before authorities could question him.

The Mercury News' Rick Hurd and Matthias Gafni reported the victim identified herself as an ex-girlfriend of Smith's during a call with an emergency dispatcher. The woman also told the dispatcher Smith bit her wrists before exiting her home out of a window.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith's next court appearance is scheduled for April 5.

The Raiders announced March 5 they released Smith after he played just one season for the team. While under contract with Oakland in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, he hadn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2015.

The NFL suspended Smith for one year in November 2015, which stemmed from his arrest in August 2015 on charges of driving under the influence and a hit and run. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge of hit and run in September 2017.