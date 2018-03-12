Sean Smith Will Plead Guilty to Assault Charge; Cut by Raiders

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Sean Smith #21 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after intercepting a pass by Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders announced Monday they have released Sean Smith with the cornerback set to go to jail for assault.

According to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, Smith is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to a felony count of assault with great bodily injury. He will be sentenced to one year in jail and five years of probation.

Smith is accused of assaulting his sister's then-boyfriend Christopher Woods in Pasadena last August, causing five fractures to the victim's eye socket. Woods also had to have a metal plate inserted below his right eye.

"He's pleased that [Smith] is admitting guilt, but the sentence is light," Woods' attorney Jonathan Dennis said of the plea bargain.

The 30-year-old appeared in 14 games for the Raiders last season, starting eight.

Smith would have been due $8.25 million in 2018 and possibly $8.75 million in 2019, plus up to $250,000 in workout bonuses, according to Spotrac. However, the four-year contract signed in 2016 included an out this offseason that required no guaranteed money beyond 2017.

The 2009 second-round pick has spent nine years in the NFL, splitting 137 games (123 starts) with the Raiders, Chiefs and Dolphins.

