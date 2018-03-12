Kevin Durant Says 'It's Weird' Playing Without Stephen Curry After Warriors Loss

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant acknowledged it's "weird" playing without Stephen Curry and other rotation players following Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"It's weird not having Steph out there," Durant told reporters. "And Andre [Iguodala] and D-West, Jordan [Bell], so we're missing a lot, and we're just kind of playing on the fly each possession."

Curry missed his second straight game, both losses, with an ankle injury Sunday. Iguodala and Jordan Bell have missed the last three games and David West the last four.

Quinn Cook has started the last two games in Curry's stead. He has scored just 12 points, dished two assists total and is 5-of-15 shooting from the field. Durant shot the ball 31 times in the loss to Minnesota, the first time he's eclipsed the 30-shot mark in a Warriors uniform.

"Quinn has been up and down in the G-League, so it's something we got to deal with, something that we just got to figure out, work through," Durant said. "And it's actually been pretty fun trying to figure things out throughout the game. Everybody's just coming together even better. We lost two in a row, but the energy on the bench was great, the coaching staff has been digging down deep trying to find things for us that will work because our offense is predicated on Steph and Klay [Thompson] kind of running around the three-point line, knocking down three-point shots and spreading out.

"Without Steph there, Quinn is asked to do a lot, so it's definitely a different dynamic when you have, [as] opposed to Steph Curry, when you're having Quinn Cook. He's doing a good job stepping in and playing extremely hard, and I'm proud of him."

The Warriors' two-game losing streak is just the second time all season they've lost consecutive games. Curry does not have a set timetable for a return, and his intermittent ankle issues this season likely mean the Warriors will be as conservative as possible.

Golden State and Houston are firmly locked into the top two seeds in the West, so this doesn't make too much of a difference. The Rockets currently hold a 1.5-game lead atop the conference.