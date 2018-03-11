AJ Styles Retains Title at WWE Fastlane; Faces Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania

AJ Styles Retains Title at WWE Fastlane; Faces Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleManiaMarch 12, 2018
Despite long mathematical odds, AJ Styles successfully defended the WWE Championship on Sunday night at Fastlane in a six-pack challenge match.
Styles was in the right place at the right time to earn the victory. John Cena disposed of Dolph Ziggler with the Attitude Adjustment. Kevin Owens then took Cena out with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Before Owens could pin Cena, Styles flew off the top rope with a Phenomenal Forearm to earn the pinfall.
With the result, Styles will face Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.
WWE WrestleMania @WrestleMania
.@ShinsukeN, @AJStylesOrg will see YOU at #WrestleMania! https://t.co/3AuNX2GlHC
Styles tweeted about the upcoming encounter:
AJStyles.Org @AJStylesOrg
It’s been called a dream match... A fantasy born in Japan... Open your eyes, pinch your arms. AJ Styles vs. @ShinsukeN for the @WWE Championship in THE main event of @WrestleMania.
It looked like Styles' hopes of retaining were in dire straits when Cena sent him through one of the announcer tables with an Attitude Adjustment. WWE shared a replay of the massive move:
WWE @WWE
Tables are BREAKING... Bodies are FLYING... #WrestleMania dreams are SOARING... It's all GOING DOWN in the #WWEChampionship #SixPackChallenge match! #WWEFastlane @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @AJStylesOrg @JohnCena @BaronCorbinWWE @HEELZiggler https://t.co/gSblPveTKh
However, Styles recovered just enough to get into position to take out Owens.
On the whole, the match was very good and allowed each of the six wrestlers to enjoy at least one big moment. Zigger, for example, somehow countered an Attitude Adjustment into a Famouser, which was an impressive feat.
CBSSports.com's Brian Campbell and Raw announcer Jonathan Coachman were among those enthralled by the action in the main event:
Brian Campbell @BCampbellCBS
What a beautiful disaster of a match. Loved every minute of it. #Fastlane
Jonathan Coachman @TheCoachrules
Really enjoyed that main event. So hard to do that many guys. AJ Styles survives and now beads to @WrestleMania as the champ. What does this mean for @JohnCena. Who knows? A good night finished. See you all tomorrow night on Raw.
In addition to Styles vs. Nakamura, the Fastlane main event planted a few more seeds for WrestleMania.
Owens and Sami Zayn each saw possible pinfall attempts interrupted by SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon. Owens and Zayn have been feuding with McMahon for months, and it appears the story will culminate somehow in a WrestleMania battle.
For Cena, Sunday's match represented his last opportunity to have a clear path to WrestleMania. Now, the 16-time champion is seemingly out of options. However, his defeat opens the door to a match with The Undertaker, something Cena teased on the Feb. 26 edition of Raw.
Cena vs. The Undertaker would add to what is already a stacked WrestleMania 34 card, between Styles vs. Nakamura, Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut and a women's title match pitting Charlotte Flair against Asuka.
