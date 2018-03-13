2018 NBA Mock Draft: Full 1st-Round Predictions Entering March Madness

11 of 13

No.11. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Collin Sexton (Alabama, PG, Freshman)

The Clippers need a point guard to build with. Sexton would give them Patrick Beverley's toughness, but more scoring and two-way impact. We just saw him carry Alabama to SEC tournament wins over Texas A&M and Auburn, combining for 58 points between the games. For the Clippers, his killer instinct and drive will be equally attractive as his offensive skills and production.

No. 12. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers): Miles Bridges (Michigan State, SF/PF, Sophomore)

Bridges' athleticism, shot-making and defensive versatility are selling points for the 76ers. His shot creativity remains a work in progress, but alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, he can stick to his strengths as a spot-up, small-ball 4.

No. 13. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky, PG, Freshman)

It's becoming easier to overlook Gilgeous-Alexander's lack of speed and explosiveness. He just went for 29 points against Tennessee, carving up its defense with nifty footwork, hesitations and crafty finishes. Gilgeous-Alexander should give the Nuggets' backcourt more defense, passing and game management, which they could use behind microwave scorer Jamal Murray.

No. 14. Utah Jazz: Daniel Gafford (Arkansas, C, Freshman)

One of the draft's most athletic bigs, Gafford is limited offensively, but he's still producing at a monster rate, averaging 21.1 points per 40 minutes on 61.8 percent shooting. The Jazz will value his efficiency around the basket, shot-blocking (3.8 per 40) and room to improve his scoring around the key.

No. 15. Phoenix Suns (via Bucks): Robert Williams (Texas A&M, C, Sophomore)

Williams hasn't added anything to his game, but his mix of size, length and explosiveness still translates to 14.0 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per 40 minutes on 62.0 percent shooting. He'd give the Suns an easy-basket weapon and rim protector—just not much scoring outside of finishing and putbacks.

No. 16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): Dzanan Musa (Bosnia & Herzegovina, SG/SF, 1999)

With its third first-round pick, Phoenix could draft-and-stash Musa, an 18-year-old wing averaging double figures in scoring in the Adriatic League, Eurocup and the Croatian League. There are questions about how his game will translate without traditional NBA athleticism for a perimeter player, but his consistent production over the years makes him too enticing.

No. 17. Los Angeles Clippers: Mitchell Robinson (USA, C, 1998)

Without any obvious answers at No. 17, the Clippers can take a chance on Robinson, whose 7'1" size and explosive athleticism point to potential, while his lack of game action over the past year raises questions about his skill level and feel.

No. 18. Philadelphia 76ers: Lonnie Walker IV (Miami, SG, Freshman)

Flashes of potential earn Walker a spot in the top 20. He hasn't been efficient and needs to improve his shot-creating and playmaking, but between his tools, athleticism and shot-making, he has a promising 19-year-old foundation to build on for a shooting guard.

No. 19. San Antonio Spurs: Jontay Porter (Missouri, C, Freshman)

Will Jontay leave for the NBA? He should draw first-round interest if he puts his name in. Porter checks the right boxes for a big man in today's league with his 2.1 threes, 3.5 assists and 2.7 blocks per 40 minutes.

No. 20. Washington Wizards: Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State, PF, Junior)

Bates-Diop just combined for 49 points and 19 boards in two Big Ten tournament games. With his scoring versatility, rebounding and defensive potential, he could be a fit next to Otto Porter for the Wizards.