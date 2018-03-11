Jake Arrieta Rumors: Phillies Favorite to Sign Pitcher as Talks Intensify

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 11, 2018

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Free-agent starting pitcher Jake Arrieta's long wait to find a new team this offseason could be nearing an end. 

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, talks for Arrieta are "heating up" with the Philadelphia Phillies viewed as the favorites to sign the 2015 National League Cy Young winner. 

One of the marquee free agents in this year's class, Arrieta has had a surprisingly long offseason. ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reported in December that Arrieta's agent, Scott Boras, was seeking a deal in the $200 million range for his client. 

The Phillies have been connected to Arrieta going back to the winter meetings. They already made one big splash this offseason, signing first baseman Carlos Santana to a three-year contract. 

Arrieta has been one of MLB's best pitchers since 2015. He ranks third among all NL starters with 13.5 FanGraphs wins above replacement over the past three seasons, trailing only Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer. His 2.71 ERA is only behind Kershaw's 2.07 mark during that span. 

Related

    Phillies Adopt New Culture to Vie for NL East Title

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Phillies Adopt New Culture to Vie for NL East Title

    MLB
    via MLB

    How Phillies Might Optimize Their Lineup in 2018

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    How Phillies Might Optimize Their Lineup in 2018

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Royals OF Bonifacio Suspended 80 Games for PEDs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Royals OF Bonifacio Suspended 80 Games for PEDs

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Twins Sign SP Lance Lynn

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Twins Sign SP Lance Lynn

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report