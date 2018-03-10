LeBron James Discusses Cavs Not Trading for DeAndre Jordan After Clippers Loss

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 09: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 116-102 LA Clippers win at Staples Center on March 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James downplayed the team's inability to acquire DeAndre Jordan before last month's NBA trade deadline after the Los Angeles Clippers center tallied 20 points and 23 rebounds in Friday night's 116-102 victory over the Cavs.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com passed along postgame comments James made about Jordan, who was consistently linked to the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions before the deadline.

"I don't play fantasy basketball," he said. "I knew the conversations were going on from the outside. I seen it. If it would have happened it would have gave us a boost, but it didn't happen so you move on."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

