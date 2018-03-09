Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Caught on Video with Suspicious Cigarette

Michael Zorn/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is shown in a video posted Friday by BSOTV in which he appears to be holding a brown cigarette. It's unclear when the footage was taken and it doesn't appear Beckham knows he's being filmed.

The Giants told Nicholas Parco and Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News they are "aware" of the situation, but had no further comment on the video. Sitting next to the wide receiver on a bed in the video is a woman who appears to have a credit card near a white substance.

The 25-year-old Louisiana native is not shown smoking the cigarette in the seven-second clip.

Robert Littal of Black Sports Online noted a second video was also leaked showing the woman from the first video "fake kissing" Beckham while he's sleeping.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection was limited to four games during the 2017 season before a fractured ankle landed him on injured reserve. He tallied at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three NFL campaigns after New York selected him with the 12th pick in the 2014 draft.

Beckham is set to enter the final season of his rookie deal in 2018 after the Giants exercised the fifth-year option in the contract. He told UNINTERRUPTED last July he wants to become the highest-paid player in the NFL.