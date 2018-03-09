Winners, Losers of Browns' Big NFL Trades for Jarvis Landry, Tyrod Taylor

0 of 5

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns apparently grew tired of losing and turned the NFL world upside down with three significant trades Friday, just five days before the start of the new league year.

General manager John Dorsey pried open the massive war chest accumulated over the last two years by Sashi Brown and used both the team's numerous draft assets and copious salary-cap space to make additions worthy of league-wide notice.

In a matter of two hours, three trades became public knowledge, as the Browns acquired the 2017 league leader in receptions, a new starting quarterback and an upgrade to the their secondary. (These deals won't become official until March 14, though.)

Cleveland used a 2018 fourth-round pick and 2019 seventh-round pick to acquire Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, as well as this year's 65th overall pick to land Tyrod Taylor, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. For good measure, Dorsey made sure to keep his defensive coordinator Gregg Williams happy by flipping 2017 starting quarterback DeShone Kizer for cornerback Damarious Randall, per Rapoport.

*Take a breath.*

OK.

Once the dust settles on these deals, the Browns will emerge as a much improved team. Granted, the franchise could go only one direction after the NFL's second 0-16 campaign—but each of the trades sent a message.

Most importantly, Cleveland expects to compete after two dismal seasons. The Browns are not going into the 2018 campaign expecting to rebuild anymore. The franchise now features a legitimate starting quarterback, a top slot target and a young, talented defense. Hue Jackson and Co. finally have the talent on the roster to make some noise, even if the Browns are still a year or two away from legitimate playoff contention.