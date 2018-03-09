Jeremy Lane Reportedly Expected to Be Released by Seahawks Amid Shakeup

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The shakeup in Seattle continues. According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks are expected to release cornerback Jeremy Lane, a move that would save the team $4.75 million against the salary cap.

Lane's potential departure would be just the latest move for Seattle. A deal is reportedly in place to send Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman will be released.

Lane is scheduled to make $6 million in 2018, per Spotrac.

In 2017, the 27-year-old defensive back recorded 31 tackles and a blocked kick but no interceptions or passes defended. He has just two career regular-season interceptions, both of which came during the 2015 season.

It's no secret Seattle was looking to part ways with the veteran. Lane was originally part of the midseason trade that brought Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown to the Seahawks, but when the cornerback failed his physical with the Houston Texans, the teams had to rework the deal without Lane.

Seattle's defense could have a drastically different look next season. Not only has the team begun to move on from key players, but some of those who remain face uncertain futures. Defensive end Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor both suffered career-threatening neck injuries last season.